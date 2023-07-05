Around the Air Force: PCSing/Bonuses on Hold, General Brown Testifies, Climate Campaign Plan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, permanent change of station moves and bonus programs are on hold, General CQ Brown, Jr. testifies in the Senate for his confirmation hearing to become the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Air Force takes action with the release of the Climate Campaign Plan.