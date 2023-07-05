Division Change of Command B-roll Package

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a change of command ceremony to welcome the incoming 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia as he took command from outgoing Commander Maj. Gen. JP McGee, at Fort Campbell, Ky, on July 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 17:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891007
|VIRIN:
|230720-A-MF602-6560
|Filename:
|DOD_109777393
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
