    Division Change of Command B-roll Package

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a change of command ceremony to welcome the incoming 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia as he took command from outgoing Commander Maj. Gen. JP McGee, at Fort Campbell, Ky, on July 20, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 17:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891007
    VIRIN: 230720-A-MF602-6560
    Filename: DOD_109777393
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Division Change of Command B-roll Package, by PFC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forscom
    101st
    Airborne
    air assault
    Screaming Eagles

