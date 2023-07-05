The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services celebrates diversity and inclusion within the workforce.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890964
|VIRIN:
|237020-D-AU600-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109776678
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Disposition Services Cultural Connection, by Kelly Burell, Jacob Joy, Jeffrey Landenberger, Jason Shamberger and Dana Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT