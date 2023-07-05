Search and Rescue (30 sec)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VT, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the quick reaction force, Garrison Support Command, Vermont National Guard conduct a search and rescue operation in Berlin, Vermont, July 11, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to assist in flood disaster relief and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: VT, US

    Search and Rescue
    Flooding
    Vermont National Guard
    Vermont Flooding
    Berlin Vermont

