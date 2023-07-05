U.S. Army Soldiers with the quick reaction force, Garrison Support Command, Vermont National Guard conduct a search and rescue operation in Berlin, Vermont, July 11, 2023. The Vermont National Guard was activated to assist in flood disaster relief and search and rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890943
|VIRIN:
|230720-D-AR128-3320
|Filename:
|DOD_109776469
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Search and Rescue (30 sec), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT