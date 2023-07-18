Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MOBEX Level II M4 Range B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Jacob Ferguson, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, instructs Sgt. Isabel Naverrete Perez, a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear specialist for 323rd Chemical Company, 476th Chemical Battalion, 455th Chemical Brigade, on M4 carbine zeroing techniques as part of Mobilization Exercise Level II July 19, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890938
    VIRIN: 230719-A-FK859-2346
    Filename: DOD_109776326
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOBEX Level II M4 Range B-Roll, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOBEX II
    Pershing Strike 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT