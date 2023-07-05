MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 20, 2023) This video commercial is part of Commander, Navy Recruiting Command’s effort to recruit more Foreign Area Officers (FAO) into the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexis N. Romero)(Official Navy branding and text were added.)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 11:53
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|890932
|VIRIN:
|230720-N-HX957-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109776247
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Foreign Area Officers Commercial, by PO2 Alexis N Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT