Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Foreign Area Officers Commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexis N Romero 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 20, 2023) This video commercial is part of Commander, Navy Recruiting Command’s effort to recruit more Foreign Area Officers (FAO) into the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexis N. Romero)(Official Navy branding and text were added.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 11:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 890932
    VIRIN: 230720-N-HX957-1001
    Filename: DOD_109776247
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foreign Area Officers Commercial, by PO2 Alexis N Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NRC
    Foreign Area Officer
    FAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT