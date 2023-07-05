Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Cutter Steadfast offloads over $156 million worth of Narcotics

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WHEC 623) stack interdicted, illegal drugs on the flight deck of the cutter as they prepare to offload and hold a press conference in San Diego, July 17, 2023. The crew of the Steadfast offloaded drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific during counter-narcotic patrols by Coast Guard cutters Steadfast, Viligant, and Mohawk. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890930
    VIRIN: 230717-G-QP014-1009
    Filename: DOD_109776237
    Length: 00:11:21
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OR, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    drug interdiction
    Eastern Pacific
    CGC Waesche
    weeklyvideos

