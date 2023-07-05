USCG Cutter Steadfast offloads over $156 million worth of Narcotics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WHEC 623) stack interdicted, illegal drugs on the flight deck of the cutter as they prepare to offload and hold a press conference in San Diego, July 17, 2023. The crew of the Steadfast offloaded drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific during counter-narcotic patrols by Coast Guard cutters Steadfast, Viligant, and Mohawk. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)