Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WHEC 623) stack interdicted, illegal drugs on the flight deck of the cutter as they prepare to offload and hold a press conference in San Diego, July 17, 2023. The crew of the Steadfast offloaded drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific during counter-narcotic patrols by Coast Guard cutters Steadfast, Viligant, and Mohawk. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890930
|VIRIN:
|230717-G-QP014-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109776237
|Length:
|00:11:21
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USCG Cutter Steadfast offloads over $156 million worth of Narcotics, by PO3 Richard Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
