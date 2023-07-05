Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operations at Tradewinds 2023

    GUYANA

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational troops, including U.S., Mexico, Guyana, Belize, and France, prepare for the static line jump from a C-130 during TRADEWINDS23, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 18, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890915
    VIRIN: 230718-A-OQ463-1034
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109776099
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: GY

    PARTNERSHIPS
    USSOUTHCOM
    ARSOUTH
    TRADEWINDS
    GUYANA
    ENDURING PROMISE
    TW23
    TRADEWINDS23

