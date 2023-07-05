Multinational troops, including U.S., Mexico, Guyana, Belize, and France, prepare for the static line jump from a C-130 during TRADEWINDS23, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 18, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890915
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-OQ463-1034
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109776099
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|GY
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Airborne Operations at Tradewinds 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT