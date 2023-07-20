Defense, State Officials Testify on China, Part 2

Defense and state officials discuss President Joe Biden’s administration strategy for the People’s Republic of China during a hearing of the Chinese Communist Party Select Committee. Testifying before the committee are: Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for U.S. Indo-Pacific security affairs; Daniel J. Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Thea Rozman Kendler, assistant secretary of commerce for export administration.
|07.20.2023
|07.20.2023 10:47
|Briefings
|890912
|DOD_109776062
|00:55:38
|1
|1
