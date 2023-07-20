Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense, State Officials Testify on China, Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    07.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense and state officials discuss President Joe Biden’s administration strategy for the People’s Republic of China during a hearing of the Chinese Communist Party Select Committee. Testifying before the committee are: Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for U.S. Indo-Pacific security affairs; Daniel J. Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Thea Rozman Kendler, assistant secretary of commerce for export administration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 10:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 890912
    Filename: DOD_109776062
    Length: 00:55:38
    Location:

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense, State Officials Testify on China, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT