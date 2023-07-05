Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 2 scenario Highlights – Beached Adversarial Vessel threat assessment and reconnaissance

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Joint Forces members conduct CBRN hazard assessment and reconnaissance activities on beached vessel. Personnel performed CBRN detection and identification, self-decon, patient-decon and collected samples for further assessment. #TD1

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890902
    VIRIN: 230718-D-BA011-7894
    Filename: DOD_109775766
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 2 scenario Highlights – Beached Adversarial Vessel threat assessment and reconnaissance, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Tenacious Dragon 1

