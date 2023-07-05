Joint Forces members conduct CBRN hazard assessment and reconnaissance activities on beached vessel. Personnel performed CBRN detection and identification, self-decon, patient-decon and collected samples for further assessment. #TD1
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 09:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890902
|VIRIN:
|230718-D-BA011-7894
|Filename:
|DOD_109775766
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenacious Dragon 1 - Lane 2 scenario Highlights – Beached Adversarial Vessel threat assessment and reconnaissance, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT