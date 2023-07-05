PAS COC 20230623

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Jeremy M. Nelson, outgoing Commanding Officer, Personnel Administration School (PAS), Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCCSSS), relinquishes command to LtCol. Leo Ferguson III, incoming Commanding Officer, PAS, MCCSSS, during the PAS Change of Command ceremony at Camp Johnson, N.C., June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Cox)
|06.23.2023
|07.20.2023 09:23
|Video Productions
|890900
|230623-M-RB314-1001
|DOD_109775757
|00:47:32
|CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US
|1
|1
