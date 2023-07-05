PAS COC 20230623

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Jeremy M. Nelson, outgoing Commanding Officer, Personnel Administration School (PAS), Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCCSSS), relinquishes command to LtCol. Leo Ferguson III, incoming Commanding Officer, PAS, MCCSSS, during the PAS Change of Command ceremony at Camp Johnson, N.C., June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Cox)