    PAS COC 20230623

    CAMP JOHNSON, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Nicholas Cox 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Jeremy M. Nelson, outgoing Commanding Officer, Personnel Administration School (PAS), Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCCSSS), relinquishes command to LtCol. Leo Ferguson III, incoming Commanding Officer, PAS, MCCSSS, during the PAS Change of Command ceremony at Camp Johnson, N.C., June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Cox)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890900
    VIRIN: 230623-M-RB314-1001
    Filename: DOD_109775757
    Length: 00:47:32
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US 

    Change of Command Ceremony
    MCCSSS Camp Johnson
    Personnel Administration School

