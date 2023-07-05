MHS Genesis comes to the Liberty Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890889" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Ramirez, 48th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, explains his experience with Military Health System (MHS) Genesis at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2023. MHS Genesis is planned to roll out at the Liberty Wing in September 2023 and will hold your medical records the entire time you are in service and after retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)