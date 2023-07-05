Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS Genesis comes to the Liberty Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Ramirez, 48th Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technician, explains his experience with Military Health System (MHS) Genesis at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2023. MHS Genesis is planned to roll out at the Liberty Wing in September 2023 and will hold your medical records the entire time you are in service and after retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 06:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 890889
    VIRIN: 230717-F-AX516-1001
    Filename: DOD_109775566
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Genesis comes to the Liberty Wing, by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    Med Group
    Liberty Wing
    48 Fighter Wing
    MHS Genesis
    48 Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT