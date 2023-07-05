NATO Allies and partners equip and train the Ukrainian army (mastersubs)

NATO Allies and partners are equipping and training Ukrainian soldiers to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Synopsis
NATO Allies and partners are equipping and training Ukrainian soldiers on air defence systems, tanks, artillery and long-range missiles, helping them to continue defending their country and retake occupied land.
The courses and assets are aimed at helping Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion, as enshrined in the UN Charter.
NATO stands with the people of Ukraine and its legitimate, democratically elected president, parliament and government. The Alliance will always maintain its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders extending to its territorial waters.
Cpt Konrad Stefanowicz – Leopard Training Centre, Polish Armed Forces
“Even though the training is 12 hours a day, they still want to learn more, get some more experience. Because the stakes for them are very high.
Lt Col Michal Voltr – Commander, 72nd Mechanised Battalion, Czech Army
“I am a soldier and they are our brothers in need. So we try to do as much as possible to help them.”
"Even though the training is 12 hours a day, they still want to learn more, get some more experience, work a bit more around the tank. They have questions all the time. Because the stakes for them are very high.
Brigadier General Grzegorz Barabieda – Commander, 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade, Polish Armed Forces
What’s important, we are not alone as Polish instructors. That’s absolutely added value because this is international effort for training of the Ukrainian soldiers.
Usage rights
This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
