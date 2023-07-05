Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Allies and partners equip and train the Ukrainian army (master)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Allies and partners are equipping and training Ukrainian soldiers to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s full-scale invasion.
    Synopsis

    NATO Allies and partners are equipping and training Ukrainian soldiers on air defence systems, tanks, artillery and long-range missiles, helping them to continue defending their country and retake occupied land.
    The courses and assets are aimed at helping Ukraine uphold its right to self-defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion, as enshrined in the UN Charter.
    NATO stands with the people of Ukraine and its legitimate, democratically elected president, parliament and government. The Alliance will always maintain its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders extending to its territorial waters.
    Transcript

    TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)

    --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—
    Cpt Konrad Stefanowicz – Leopard Training Centre, Polish Armed Forces

    “Even though the training is 12 hours a day, they still want to learn more, get some more experience. Because the stakes for them are very high.

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    NATO ALLIES
    AND PARTNERS

    ARE EQUIPPING
    AND TRAINING
    UKRAINIAN TROOPS

    TO HELP
    THEM
    DEFEND THEIR
    COUNTRY

    AND RETAKE
    OCCUPIED
    LAND

    --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—
    Lt Col Michal Voltr – Commander, 72nd Mechanised Battalion, Czech Army

    “I am a soldier and they are our brothers in need. So we try to do as much as possible to help them.”

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    EQUIPMENT INCLUDES
    AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS

    TANKS

    ARTILLERY

    AND LONG-RANGE MISSILES

    --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—
    Cpt Konrad Stefanowicz – Leopard Training Centre, Polish Armed Forces

    “Even though the training is 12 hours a day, they still want to learn more, get some more experience, work a bit more around the tank. They have questions all the time. Because the stakes for them are very high.

    --TEXT ON SCREEN—

    TRAINING IS
    TAKING PLACE ACROSS
    EUROPE

    SO UKRAINE

    CAN UPHOLD ITS RIGHT TO
    SELF-DEFENCE

    AS STATED IN THE
    UN CHARTER

    --SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—
    Brigadier General Grzegorz Barabieda – Commander, 10th Armoured Cavalry Brigade, Polish Armed Forces

    What’s important, we are not alone as Polish instructors. That’s absolutely added value because this is international effort for training of the Ukrainian soldiers.

    Usage rights
    This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 05:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890887
    VIRIN: 230720-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109775564
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATOchannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT