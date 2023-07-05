Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1-9 Cavalry participate in German weapons qualification alongside NATO partners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, alongside Polish army and German army soldiers conduct German weapons qualification training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 18. Soldiers qualified with M4 rifles and M17 pistols to earn the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, the “Schützenschnur.” The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890883
    VIRIN: 230719-Z-YU904-1002
    Filename: DOD_109775555
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1-9 Cavalry participate in German weapons qualification alongside NATO partners, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT