MHS Genesis comes to the Liberty Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jammie Laib, 48th Medical Group patient safety manager, explains Military Health System (MHS) Genesis at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2023. MHS Genesis is planned to roll out at the Liberty Wing in September 2023, which is designed to ensure better communication about your health to all members of your medical team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Delanie Brown)
