820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Airmen deliver airpower

Airmen assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., repave a parking apron as part of a "Set the Theater" effort at the Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, July 20, 2023. The squadron will set the stage for future operations in the Indo-Pacific theater by designing, repairing and constructing infrastructure projects at three airfields in the Mariana Islands enabling future Agile Combat Employment operations and the Air Force’s future operating concept. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 00:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|890871
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-BZ793-7249
|Filename:
|DOD_109775148
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
