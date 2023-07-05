Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Airmen deliver airpower

    07.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., repave a parking apron as part of a "Set the Theater" effort at the Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, July 20, 2023. The squadron will set the stage for future operations in the Indo-Pacific theater by designing, repairing and constructing infrastructure projects at three airfields in the Mariana Islands enabling future Agile Combat Employment operations and the Air Force’s future operating concept. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Airmen deliver airpower, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RED HORSE
    ACE
    Agile Combat Employment

