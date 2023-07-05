820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer Airmen deliver airpower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890871" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 820th Rapid Engineering Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineer, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., repave a parking apron as part of a "Set the Theater" effort at the Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, July 20, 2023. The squadron will set the stage for future operations in the Indo-Pacific theater by designing, repairing and constructing infrastructure projects at three airfields in the Mariana Islands enabling future Agile Combat Employment operations and the Air Force’s future operating concept. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)