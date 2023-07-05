U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Kevin Carey explains the importance and benefits of newly acquired flight line landing capabilities installed by the Heavy Repair section of the Civil Engineering Squadron at Misawa Air Base, JA, July 20, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 20:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890825
|VIRIN:
|230720-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109774845
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Flightline Capabilities 230720-MIS-PACUP-Fligthline capabilities upgrade-JUTRAS, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
