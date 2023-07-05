USAG Ft Hamilton holds 2nd Quarter Workforce Town Hall Awards Ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton held its Quarterly Workforce Town Hall and Awards Ceremony on July 14, 2023, at the Fort Hamilton Theatre. The ceremony recognized the outstanding contributions, achievements, and years of service of Garrison workforce members to the Fort Hamilton community. Awards were presented by Col. Brian Jacobs, garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, garrison sergeant major; and Mr. Robert Perkins, interim deputy to garrison commander. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Video by Ephraim Rodriguez- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)
|07.14.2023
|07.19.2023 20:15
|B-Roll
|890824
|230714-A-LO645-1225
|DOD_109774837
|00:04:33
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|1
|1
