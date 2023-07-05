Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Ft Hamilton holds 2nd Quarter Workforce Town Hall Awards Ceremony

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Mark Getman and Ephraim Rodriguez

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton held its Quarterly Workforce Town Hall and Awards Ceremony on July 14, 2023, at the Fort Hamilton Theatre. The ceremony recognized the outstanding contributions, achievements, and years of service of Garrison workforce members to the Fort Hamilton community. Awards were presented by Col. Brian Jacobs, garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, garrison sergeant major; and Mr. Robert Perkins, interim deputy to garrison commander. (U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Video by Ephraim Rodriguez- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 20:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890824
    VIRIN: 230714-A-LO645-1225
    Filename: DOD_109774837
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US

    Town Hall
    US Army
    Recognition
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Workforce awards

