    UH-60M Black Hawk Nap of the Earth

    YELM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Alpha Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade flies above the Nisqually River near Yelm, Wash. on Jul. 18, 2023. This is a maneuver called 'nap of the Earth' where aircrews practice using the terrain as cover from enemy radar and air defense. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890808
    VIRIN: 230718-A-OE827-9163
    Filename: DOD_109774354
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: YELM, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60M Black Hawk Nap of the Earth, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    black hawk
    jblm
    helicopter
    river
    uh-60
    NOE

