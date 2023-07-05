A UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Alpha Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade flies above the Nisqually River near Yelm, Wash. on Jul. 18, 2023. This is a maneuver called 'nap of the Earth' where aircrews practice using the terrain as cover from enemy radar and air defense. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890808
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-OE827-9163
|Filename:
|DOD_109774354
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|YELM, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, UH-60M Black Hawk Nap of the Earth, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
