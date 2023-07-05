A Look Into Space Operations at Space Launch Delta 30

U.S. Space Force Capt. Harrison Holmes, the range operations commander for the 2nd Range Operations Squadron, and U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Heath Pratt, the mission integrator from the 2nd Space Launch Squadron, give a glimpse into their respective units and the vital roles these Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., organizations play in achieving national objectives. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
