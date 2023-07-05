A Look Into Space Operations at Space Launch Delta 30

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Capt. Harrison Holmes, the range operations commander for the 2nd Range Operations Squadron, and U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Heath Pratt, the mission integrator from the 2nd Space Launch Squadron, give a glimpse into their respective units and the vital roles these Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., organizations play in achieving national objectives. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)