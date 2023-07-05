Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Look Into Space Operations at Space Launch Delta 30

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Harrison Holmes, the range operations commander for the 2nd Range Operations Squadron, and U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Heath Pratt, the mission integrator from the 2nd Space Launch Squadron, give a glimpse into their respective units and the vital roles these Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., organizations play in achieving national objectives. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890807
    VIRIN: 230719-F-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_109774234
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Look Into Space Operations at Space Launch Delta 30, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT