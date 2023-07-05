Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 and KC-46 depot maintenance at Tinker Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Helping keep both the KC-135 and KC-46 safely in the sky are Oklahomans at Tinker Air Force Base performing scheduled maintenance. The KC-46’s arrival has been a shot in the arm for the base as it is the Air Force’s newest refueling aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890800
    VIRIN: 230612-F-SN568-1001
    Filename: DOD_109774159
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 and KC-46 depot maintenance at Tinker Air Force Base, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    Aircraft Maintenance

    Tinker Air Force Base

    Oklahoma

    KC-46 Pegasus

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma
    KC-46 Pegasus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT