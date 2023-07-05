KC-135 and KC-46 depot maintenance at Tinker Air Force Base

Helping keep both the KC-135 and KC-46 safely in the sky are Oklahomans at Tinker Air Force Base performing scheduled maintenance. The KC-46’s arrival has been a shot in the arm for the base as it is the Air Force’s newest refueling aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 16:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|890800
|VIRIN:
|230612-F-SN568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109774159
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
KC-135 Stratotanker
Aircraft Maintenance
Tinker Air Force Base
Oklahoma
KC-46 Pegasus
