    South Dakota National Guard's 153rd Engineer Battalion, supporting units, hold training event at Fort McCoy as part of annual training, Part VIII

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video clip from July 17, 2023, shows action during a special training event held on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., by the 153rd Engineer Battalion and it's supporting units as part of their annual training at the installation. The 153rd is part of the South Dakota National Guard and traveled to Fort McCoy in July 2023 to complete their annual training. This training event was among several training operations completed by the unit while at Fort McCoy. The unit's commander, Lt. Col. Heath Abraham, said being able to train at Fort McCoy offered the unit many capabilities and more. Fort McCoy's motto is to be "The Total Force Training Center." (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890792
    VIRIN: 230717-A-OK556-1406
    Filename: DOD_109774081
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota National Guard's 153rd Engineer Battalion, supporting units, hold training event at Fort McCoy as part of annual training, Part VIII, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    153rd Engineer Battalion
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    breach of a complex obstacle training event

