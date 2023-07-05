Multinational extraction and insertion exercise takes place during TRADEWINDS23 on July 17 2023 at Air Base London, Guyana.

Military members from seven countries conducted Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) exercise at Air Base London, Guyana on July 17, 2023. Guyana, the U.S., Dominican Republic, Mexico, Belize, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago fast-roped from a UH60 Black Hawk helicopter to simulate a safe and effective method of inserting and removing personnel to and from specific locations where it would be difficult or impossible to land an aircraft safely. This exercise was a part of TRADEWINDS23, which is a U.S. Southern Command-led, multi-national, joint, interagency, partnership-building exercise designed to build capabilities and interoperability with Caribbean Nations and American partner nations (U.S. Missouri Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders).
07.19.2023
07.19.2023
