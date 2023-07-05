Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Convenes a Meeting of his Competition Council

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden convenes a meeting of his Competition Council to announce new actions by his Administration to increase competition in the American economy, lower prices for consumers, and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive—a key pillar of Bidenomics.
    The White House

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 890790
    Filename: DOD_109774062
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: DC, US

    POTUS
    President Biden
    Competition Council
    American economy
    Bidenomics

