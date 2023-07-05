video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Biden convenes a meeting of his Competition Council to announce new actions by his Administration to increase competition in the American economy, lower prices for consumers, and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive—a key pillar of Bidenomics.

The White House