JRTC 23-08.5 B-roll

Joint Readiness Training Center 23-08.5 simulated a large scale combat operations exercise with force on force training. The training is conducted on Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July through August by the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams and supporting elements. This B-roll is of first three days of in the "box" field footage. First scene with UH-60 Black Hawks is of Hawaii Army National Guard 183rd Aviation Regiment dropping of Hawaii Army National Guard Charlie Troop 1-299 Cavalry Regiment for air assault operations. All UH-60 Black Hawks flown during exercise were from the Hawaii Army National Guard 183rd Aviation Regiment. All the UH-47 Chinook helicopter were from Montana Army National Guard.