    JRTC 23-08.5 B-roll

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Joint Readiness Training Center 23-08.5 simulated a large scale combat operations exercise with force on force training. The training is conducted on Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July through August by the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams and supporting elements. This B-roll is of first three days of in the "box" field footage. First scene with UH-60 Black Hawks is of Hawaii Army National Guard 183rd Aviation Regiment dropping of Hawaii Army National Guard Charlie Troop 1-299 Cavalry Regiment for air assault operations. All UH-60 Black Hawks flown during exercise were from the Hawaii Army National Guard 183rd Aviation Regiment. All the UH-47 Chinook helicopter were from Montana Army National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890772
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-LU739-1046
    Filename: DOD_109773850
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    JRTC
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    HIARNG
    Fort Johnson

