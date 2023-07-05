Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    118th CES Supports 374th CES During DFT in Yokota, Japan 2023

    JAPAN

    07.18.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius, Senior Airman Yonette Martin and Master Sgt. Mark Thompson

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    A group of Tennessee Air National Guardsmen from the 118th Civil Engineer Squadron (118th CES) work side-by-side during Deployment for Training (DFT) with active duty Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron (374th CES) on Yokota Air Base, Honshu, Japan, June 30-July 13, 2023.

    During this time, our engineers worked on various projects including combat infrastructure, HVAC, electrical, command control, water, fuel, systems and maintenance, and command control and operations management, successfully coordinating all activities needed to complete their 2-week mission.

    The goal of Project DFT is to increase CES's readiness and agility for deployment, supporting the Air Force's multi-capable Airmen concept.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 13:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890761
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-F3869-1001
    Filename: DOD_109773602
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: JP

    Yokota Air Base

    #118thwing #civilengineersquadron #yokotaairbase

