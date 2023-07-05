118th CES Supports 374th CES During DFT in Yokota, Japan 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A group of Tennessee Air National Guardsmen from the 118th Civil Engineer Squadron (118th CES) work side-by-side during Deployment for Training (DFT) with active duty Airmen from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron (374th CES) on Yokota Air Base, Honshu, Japan, June 30-July 13, 2023.



During this time, our engineers worked on various projects including combat infrastructure, HVAC, electrical, command control, water, fuel, systems and maintenance, and command control and operations management, successfully coordinating all activities needed to complete their 2-week mission.



The goal of Project DFT is to increase CES's readiness and agility for deployment, supporting the Air Force's multi-capable Airmen concept.