Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on "Economic Partnerships Between Washington State and the Asia-Pacific Region: A Conversation in Advance of the Third APEC Senior Officials and Ministerial Meetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on "Economic Partnerships Between Washington State and the Asia-Pacific Region: A Conversation in Advance of the Third APEC Senior Officials and Ministerial Meetings

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 13:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 890759
    Filename: DOD_109773571
    Length: 00:23:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT