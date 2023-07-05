Ryan Mackey, a cancer patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, speaks on his ongoing fight against Ewing's Sarcoma at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, July 19, 2023. Ewing's Sarcoma is a cancer that most often occurs in and around the bone. (DOD video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker and Ricardo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 12:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|890748
|VIRIN:
|230719-N-FH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109773353
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ryan Mackey: A Journey of Strength and Hope, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
