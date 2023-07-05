Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ryan Mackey: A Journey of Strength and Hope

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Ryan Mackey, a cancer patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, speaks on his ongoing fight against Ewing's Sarcoma at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, July 19, 2023. Ewing's Sarcoma is a cancer that most often occurs in and around the bone. (DOD video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker and Ricardo Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 12:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 890748
    VIRIN: 230719-N-FH905-1001
    Filename: DOD_109773353
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ryan Mackey: A Journey of Strength and Hope, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Physical Therapy
    WRNMMC
    Ewing's Sarcoma
    Murtha Cancer Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT