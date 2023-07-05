791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elizabeth McCulley and Staff Sgt. Michelle Tolbert, assigned to the 791st Preventive Medicine Detachment out of Garden Grove, California, conducts a base camp assessment to ensure proper procedures and cleanliness of equipment for the safety of the troops, during exercise Tradewinds, at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations.
