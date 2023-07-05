Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    791st Preventive Medicine Base Camp Assessment

    GUYANA

    07.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elizabeth McCulley and Staff Sgt. Michelle Tolbert, assigned to the 791st Preventive Medicine Detachment out of Garden Grove, California, conducts a base camp assessment to ensure proper procedures and cleanliness of equipment for the safety of the troops, during exercise Tradewinds, at Camp Stephenson, Guyana, July 15, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 08:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 890719
    VIRIN: 230716-A-OQ463-1001
    Filename: DOD_109772962
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GY

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Tradewinds
    Enduring Promise
    TW23
    Tradewinds23

