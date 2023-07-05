Foundation, Episode 1 Foundation

Chaplain Kenneth Johnson has a fireside talk with MSgt Trevor McClelland and Mrs Sarah McCLelland about their resilience foundations
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 09:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|890717
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-JY552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109772865
|Length:
|00:15:38
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT