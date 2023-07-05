Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Joshua Linden, 103 AW, Connecticut ANG/ MG23 Force Element CC Interview on Exercise leadership/planing perspective

    JAPAN

    07.18.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Linden shares his total force perspective on planning & executing MG23 with the C-130 Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Cook.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 890688
    VIRIN: 230718-F-BQ566-5001
    Filename: DOD_109771946
    Length: 00:17:08
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Lt. Col. Joshua Linden, 103 AW, Connecticut ANG/ MG23 Force Element CC Interview on Exercise leadership/planing perspective, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Total Force
    AMC
    C-130
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open INDOPACIFIC
    MG23

