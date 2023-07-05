Lt. Col. Joshua Linden, 103 AW, Connecticut ANG/ MG23 Force Element CC Interview on Exercise leadership/planing perspective

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Linden shares his total force perspective on planning & executing MG23 with the C-130 Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Cook.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 19:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890688
|VIRIN:
|230718-F-BQ566-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109771946
|Length:
|00:17:08
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
