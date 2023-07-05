Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Maintenance Airmen brief Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command on Aircraft Battle Damage Repair during Mobility Guardian

    JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Members of the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, briefed members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command, on aircraft battle damage repair during a bilateral exchange as part of Mobility Guardian 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890685
    VIRIN: 230714-F-XM616-5002
    Filename: DOD_109771803
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: JP

    AMC
    JASDF
    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open INDOPACIFIC
    ABDR
    MG23

