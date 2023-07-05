U.S. Air Force Maintenance Airmen brief Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command on Aircraft Battle Damage Repair during Mobility Guardian

Members of the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, briefed members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command, on aircraft battle damage repair during a bilateral exchange as part of Mobility Guardian 2023, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|JP
