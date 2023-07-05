Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical combat casualty care exercise

    MIDWAY, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-Roll of tactical combat casualty care training exercise during Northwest Arkansas Wellness 2023 Innovative Readiness Training mission in Midway, Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890678
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-KI557-4001
    Filename: DOD_109771687
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MIDWAY, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical combat casualty care exercise, by SrA Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Training
    NW Arkansas Wellness
    Arkansas Wellness
    IRTNWAR2023

