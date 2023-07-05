Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

     Defense Innovation Board Holds Public Meeting

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Innovation Board

    The Defense Innovation Board holds a public meeting to discuss a study on the National Defense Science and Technology Strategy and future board studies. The board’s mission is to provide the Defense Department’s senior leaders with independent advice and recommendations.

    Location: US

