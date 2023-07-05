U. S. Marine Corps Sgt. Freeman L. Whitley, a personnel security clerk with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command gives a hometown shout out to the Dallas Cowboys at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia July 18, 2023.( U.S. Marine Corps video by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 15:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|890658
|VIRIN:
|230718-M-EI266-6661
|Filename:
|DOD_109771145
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
This work, Sgt. Freeman Whitley- Dallas Cowboys Football, by SSgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
