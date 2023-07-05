B-Roll: 1-9 Cavalry conducts mounted machine gun qualification

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct weapons qualification on M2 .50-caliber machine guns mounted on M88A2 Hercules recovery vehicles at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 18. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890630
|VIRIN:
|230718-Z-YU904-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109770658
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
