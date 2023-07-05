Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1-9 Cavalry conducts mounted machine gun qualification

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct weapons qualification on M2 .50-caliber machine guns mounted on M88A2 Hercules recovery vehicles at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 18. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890630
    VIRIN: 230718-Z-YU904-2001
    Filename: DOD_109770658
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1-9 Cavalry conducts mounted machine gun qualification, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

