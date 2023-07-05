Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom Contracting NSIN Bootcamp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Contracting professionals from across Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, participated in the NSIN Bootcamp Challenge to take actionable steps to free up critical resources by automating and simplifying key tasks in the contracting workflow. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 08:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 890611
    VIRIN: 230713-F-PR861-3104
    Filename: DOD_109770134
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom Contracting NSIN Bootcamp, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Contracting
    HAFB
    Hanscom AFB
    NSIN Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT