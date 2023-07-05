Contracting professionals from across Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, participated in the NSIN Bootcamp Challenge to take actionable steps to free up critical resources by automating and simplifying key tasks in the contracting workflow. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 08:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|890611
|VIRIN:
|230713-F-PR861-3104
|Filename:
|DOD_109770134
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanscom Contracting NSIN Bootcamp, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT