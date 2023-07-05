U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Battalion Land Team 4 conduct patrolling drills during Marine Aviation Support Activity 23 at Parades Air Station, Philippines, July 15, 2023. MASA is a bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Marine Corps, aimed at enhancing interoperability and coordination focused on aviation-related capabilities. During MASA 23, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines conduct approximately twenty different training evolutions, including live-fire, air assaults, and subject matter expert exchanges across aviation, ground, and logistics capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2023 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890609
|VIRIN:
|230715-M-ET529-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109770110
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|PARADES AIR STATION, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3d LCT and PMC conduct patrol drills during MASA 23, by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT