Staff Sgt. Ryan Patterson, Aeromedical Evacuation Technician assigned to the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, conducts a working interview during a joint medical training aboard a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas over the India-Pacific Region, July 14, 2023, for Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023. MG23 is a multilateral exercise involving joint foreign partners to showcase coalition ability in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 19:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|890565
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-FM551-6118
|Filename:
|DOD_109769327
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mobility Guardian 23 Interview with Staff Sgt. Patterson, by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT