Two B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, take off in support of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 16, 2023, and return to JBER July 17, 2023. The ACE exercise aims to enhance interoperability and build enduring relationships with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|890555
|VIRIN:
|230717-F-DA270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109769121
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-52s in JBER: Takeoff and Landing, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
