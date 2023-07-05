Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s in JBER: Takeoff and Landing

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, take off in support of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 16, 2023, and return to JBER July 17, 2023. The ACE exercise aims to enhance interoperability and build enduring relationships with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890555
    VIRIN: 230717-F-DA270-1001
    Filename: DOD_109769121
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52s in JBER: Takeoff and Landing, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    STRATCOM
    MINOT AFB
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM

