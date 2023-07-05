B-52s in JBER: Takeoff and Landing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, take off in support of a bomber Agile Combat Employment exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 16, 2023, and return to JBER July 17, 2023. The ACE exercise aims to enhance interoperability and build enduring relationships with Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)