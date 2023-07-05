Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC Christian White Soldier Spotlight

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    104th Training Division (Leader Training)

    SPC Christian White, a new Soldier with the 399th Training Regiment (CST), talks about his first annual training with CST at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890553
    VIRIN: 230715-A-LD390-6815
    Filename: DOD_109769104
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: LEITCHFIELD, KY, US

    This work, SPC Christian White Soldier Spotlight, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    108th Training Command
    104th Training Command
    Cadet Summer Training
    399th Regiment

