Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pets During PCS Season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Joanne Hayag 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Each year, thousands of military personnel and their families, including pets - PCS. Sometimes pets are unable to make the move, and their abandonment can have devastating effects on the family, the pet, and the environment. In the event of, there are options and resources available to pet owners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 890551
    VIRIN: 230717-D-XF236-6756
    Filename: DOD_109769076
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pets During PCS Season, by Joanne Hayag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Moving
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    PCS
    Environmental
    Pets
    Tips
    JBPHH
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Permanent Change of Station
    Department of Land and Natural Resources
    EV
    DLNR
    PCS Season
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command
    Abandoned Animals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT