Pets During PCS Season

Each year, thousands of military personnel and their families, including pets - PCS. Sometimes pets are unable to make the move, and their abandonment can have devastating effects on the family, the pet, and the environment. In the event of, there are options and resources available to pet owners.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 17:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|890551
|VIRIN:
|230717-D-XF236-6756
|Filename:
|DOD_109769076
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
