South Dakota National Guard's 153rd Engineer Battalion, supporting units, hold training event at Fort McCoy as part of annual training, Part IV

This video clip from July 17, 2023, shows action during a special training event held on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., by the 153rd Engineer Battalion and it's supporting units as part of their annual training at the installation. The 153rd is part of the South Dakota National Guard and traveled to Fort McCoy in July 2023 to complete their annual training. This training event was among several training operations completed by the unit while at Fort McCoy. The unit's commander, Lt. Col. Heath Abraham, said being able to train at Fort McCoy offered the unit many capabilities and more. Fort McCoy's motto is to be "The Total Force Training Center." (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)