Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Anniversary of EO9980 & EO9981 Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Video by Patrick Phillips 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    An anniversary video honoring the signing of Executive Order 9980 & 9981.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890511
    VIRIN: 230714-D-DQ918-1001
    Filename: DOD_109767989
    Length: 00:09:58
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of EO9980 & EO9981 Video, by Patrick Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    desegregation
    Executive Order 9981
    Executive Order 9980
    Anniversary Video
    Defense Equal Opportunity Managament Institute
    equal rights

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT