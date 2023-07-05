Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Island CVNs

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for Improving Homeport Facilities for Three Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carriers in Support of the U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 890506
    VIRIN: 230628-N-NO701-1001
    Filename: DOD_109767883
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    North Island
    NEPA
    Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

