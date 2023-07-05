Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall change of command B-Roll

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow takes command of the 100th Air Refueling Wing at a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2023. Col. Jacobus, relinquished command of the 100th ARW to Col. Ryan Garlow.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890502
    VIRIN: 230717-F-KF921-1003
    Filename: DOD_109767747
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall change of command B-Roll, by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #RAFMildenhall #100thARW #BloodyHundredth #AirRefueling

