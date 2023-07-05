The 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) conducts their duties for the 20th Mission Support Group and 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., July 14, 2023. By guaranteeing Shaw’s readiness, the 20th LRS ensures the 20th FW's Wild Weasel mission of suppressing enemy air defenses is successful. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|890496
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-AM378-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109767574
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th LRS mission video, by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT