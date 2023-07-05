Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAGLE LIGHTNING B-Roll package 2 of 2

    HULBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Royal Air Force airmen participate in a joint terminal attack controller exercise near Hurlburt Field, Florida June 20, 2023 and June 28, 2023. Combined force exercises ensure that mission success remains high when allies and partners work together to reach common goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bailey Wyman)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 890493
    VIRIN: 230629-F-FC829-1002
    Filename: DOD_109767467
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: HULBURT FIELD, FL, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    JTAC
    Gunship
    B Roll
    Live Fire
    Special Forces
    Hurlburt Field

