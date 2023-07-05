A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion, jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to Charlie Company, 106th Aviation Detachment, Georgia National Guard, using a MC-6 parachute onto Stringer Drop Zone, Dahlonega, Ga., July 14, 2023. These Rangers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and continue to be proficient paratroopers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt Eric Kestner)
This work, 5th RANGER TRAINING BATTALION AIRBORNE OPERATION, by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
