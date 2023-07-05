5th RANGER TRAINING BATTALION AIRBORNE OPERATION

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/890437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion, jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to Charlie Company, 106th Aviation Detachment, Georgia National Guard, using a MC-6 parachute onto Stringer Drop Zone, Dahlonega, Ga., July 14, 2023. These Rangers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and continue to be proficient paratroopers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt Eric Kestner)